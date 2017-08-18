× Logan Square’s historic photo exhibit is back with 100 never-shown images

LOGAN SQUARE — About two years after putting the most comprehensive collection of Logan Square historical photos on display, Andrew Schneider is at it again.

Last year, Schneider, president of the neighborhood group Logan Square Preservation, bought nearly 100 more photo postcards, all taken in the early 20th century, from a single eBay collector who painstakingly gathered the artifacts — sometimes just one or two at a time — at various antique fairs and shows over the years.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Those never-shown postcards will be on display at Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave., from Sept. 3-30, with an opening reception 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept 3. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3388563/3388563_2017-08-18-132703.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3