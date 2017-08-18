× It’s a Pretty Late Celebration! The Birthday Political Roundtable (Dan Kotowski, Scott Stantis, Rep Anderson, Ann Moller), Windy City Cosmo and Comedian Paul Farahvar | Full Show (Aug 17th)

Tonight (Aug 17th) It’s a Pretty Late Celebration! The Birthday Political Round table consists of political minds: Dan Kotowski (Child Serv), Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Cartoonist), Rep. Anderson, and Rep. Ann Moller share their insights into the latest political topics. We also welcome Amanda Elliott from Windy City Cosmo and Comedian Paul Farahvar who rides semi-side care tonight!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER