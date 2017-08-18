× Did you know that chilling your nickels is a sign of sophistication and prestige?

Local genius, inventor, innovator, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin (and special guest Sandy Marshall!) for the monthly edition of the award-wanting segment “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Tonight, Steve’s idea is a two-chamber chilling device called “The Nickels Pickles,” which is both a place to preserve and chill one single pickle and also hold (and chill) extra nickels. Is there really anything more prestigious than a chilled nickel?

