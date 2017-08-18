× Did Priscilla Presley ever get jealous of seeing women throw themselves at her husband, Elvis?

After some technical difficulties (you’ll hear about it in the podcast here), Bill and Wendy are joined by actress, business woman, and wife of Rock and Roll legend, Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley! They talk about they’re great relationship, how they met, how she managed her jealousy of seeing women throw themselves at him, her own great career, the hairspray she used, and much more.

