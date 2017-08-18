× Consumer News: Fake Checks, Scams Targeting Tax Preparers and Glen Campbell

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he explains how fake checks are being used for a variety of scams, details a dangerous new trend of criminals going after tax preparers and shares the top consumer complaints!

Plus an appreciation of Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb.

