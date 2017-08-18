× Adler Astrophysicist Lucianne Walkowicz fills you in on everything you need to know about the upcoming eclipse!

Lucianne is an Astrophysicist at the Adler Planetarium, Chair of Astrobiology for the Library of Congress, artist, and so much more! They talk about where you can go for complete totality, what exactly totality means, the effect it can have on animals, what you should be looking for in your eclipse glasses, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.