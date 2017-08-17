× Woodstock, IL is making things happen! Brandon C. Price, Rep Martwick, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Aug 16th)

A Priest, Brandon C. Price and the Deputy Mayor of Woodstock walk into a show….

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 16th) Woodstock, IL is making things happen! Deputy Mayor, Mike Turner joins us to talk about their upcoming Apple Harvest Season as well as what else they’ve been up to for the past year. Brandon C. Price of Vamp Chicago rides sidecar as we welcome on Rep Martwick (19th district) to discuss funding and the education system. Finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls as he explains their “reality” through the last three songs they heard. Lots of great calls tonight, and WGN Radio host Dave Plier makes a surprise appearance with a priest!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

