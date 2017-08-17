× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/17/17: Bomb Sheltered Homes, Online Hate Groups, & Midwest Laundries

Dennis Rodkin has been following Chicago’s real estate scene for years but it continues to under impress, and as geopolitical threats loom, Dennis is keeping his eyes out for homes with bomb shelters (he found one…). Ian Sherr shared the power of social media cracking down on Nazi groups, and Jim Shultz told Steve about his unfortunate experience with Midwest Laundries being a victim of “friendly fraud”.