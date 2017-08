The WGN crew takes the highway to the Whoa Zone. Just over the border at Whiting, Indiana’s Whihala Beach, the Whoa Zone is Lake Michigan’s first floating water park. Watch below and see the Radio Recess team learn that the obstacles at the Whoa Zone are no joke.

The Whoa Zone is for ages 7-and-up and is open until September 4th. You can book a session or party on their website www.WhoaZoneWhihala.com.