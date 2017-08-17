× The Opening Bell 8/17/17: Where Is The Most Livable City in The World?

The Associated Bank Thought Leaders have partnered with Steve Grzanich in order to work through the major news in respective industries, and Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Market – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) shared his perspective on the long term impact of the LIBOR loosing day-to-day influence in the international markets. Keeping the perspective international, Jon Copestake (Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit) detailed the latest “Global Liveability Index Report” and Chicago ranks among the top 50, but who came in first?