The Mincing Rascals 08.17.17: Confederate statues, sanctuary city status, President Trump on Charlottesville

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals disagree on the historical values of such statutes as the Robert E. Lee one in Charlottesville, a catalyst for a violent rally in Charlottesville over the weekend. Then, the group discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ suggestion to Chicagoans regarding sanctuary city status. They move on to debate the meaning of President Trump’s performance, especially on press conferences. School funding has been a major concern in Illinois, and the Rascals wonder what its proper allocation would be. Finally, they discuss their excitement for the upcoming total solar eclipse!

Eric recommends The Devil in the White City in its audiobook form.

Steve recommends that you experience Statue Story Chicago.

Kristen recommends reading Ruth Ware’s The Woman in Cabin 10 and visiting the beautiful Tribune Tower.

John recommends that you read 7 Brief Lessons in Physics by Carlo Rovelli.