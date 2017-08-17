× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.17.17: Removing confederate statues, total solar eclipse, General Pershing

Much of the week’s news rhetoric has explored race relations and the historical value of a Robert E. Lee statue that provoked a violent protest in Charlottesville Saturday. John consults with Thomas Jefferson Interpreter and Historian Clay Jenkinson about the meaning of the removal of those statues. Then, John wants to learn more about the upcoming total solar eclipse, and so do his listeners. Former Adler Planetarium Astronomer Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado joins John to talk about eclipse photography and more.