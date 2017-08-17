× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-17-17

We have a fantastic show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Red Frog Events founder Joe Reynolds tells us about starting a multi-million dollar company from his Wicker Park apartment, Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent talks about internet companies banning hate speech from their sites, we introduce you to local artist Jeff Zimmerman, WGN’s Adam Hoge previews this weekend’s Bears v. Cardinals match-up and we end the show by exploring regional dialects with “How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio