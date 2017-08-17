× The Carry Out 8-17-17: “President Trump is the Rowdy Roddy Piper of American politics and he just loves it”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump doubling down on the removal of Confederate monuments, Democrat’s Day taking place in Springfield, the Cubs losing to the lowly Reds again, Jon Lester leaving the game early with an injury, the White Sox playing the Rangers in Texas, the Bears preparing for their game against Arizona on Saturday, unofficial reports coming out of Bulls camp saying the team is ready to buyout Dwyane Wade’s contract and a “Stranger Things” pop-up bar coming to Logan Square.

