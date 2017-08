× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.17.17: It’s Mirai!

Mark Carman isn’t excited about the eclipse and he can’t pronounce our favorite Twin Garden Farms corn, Mirai! We are still going to let him come back tomorrow. Illinois Director of Tourism Cory Jobe stopped by the show to talk all things 2017 solar eclipse. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein express their disappointment in our current political climate. And Dean Richards talks about needing a massage for his pulled back muscle.