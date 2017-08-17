× South Shore residents reaching out to neighbors dealing with trauma

SOUTH SHORE — People dealing with trauma on the South Side will get a little extra help coping with the emotions from their neighbors on Saturday.

A group of South Shore residents has organized, Love is Here, an event to provide tools to cope with trauma from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Rosenblum Park, 7457 S. Euclid Ave.

Lynn Hamilton and Synira Allen will teach how to use yoga, painting, dancing and a healthy diet to help cope with the mental trauma of losing a loved one and the anxiety and depression that can follow.

