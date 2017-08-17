× Should internet companies be allowed to ban hate speech?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to talk about some of the media stories that are making news including internet companies moving to exile white supremacists, why Mic Media decided to “pivot” to more video content and the attention surrounding the Sun-Times’ “Fake President” front page headline. Go see Scott take part in a discussion about Chicago media at Build Coffee on August 31st.

