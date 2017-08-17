× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Illinois budget and superhuman math whiz

Money makes the world go round, but Illinois doesn’t have much of it. Paul is joined by John Tillman, President of the Illinois Policy Institute, to discuss how and whether the Governor’s budgetary philosophy has any chance of getting implemented. In addition, can any progress be made now that election season is underway for 2018?

Then, Paul talks with Superhuman Mike Byster, a man whose mind can process numbers and calculations fast enough to boggle your mind. And Mike demonstrates how YOU can do such calculations. His goal is to teach the method to every child in America at no cost. A great story from a superhuman guy!