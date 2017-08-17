× Joe Reynolds started a multimillion-dollar event company from his one-bedroom apartment in Wicker Park

It’s a special Thursday night edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Red Frog Events founder Joe Reynolds about starting the company from his bedroom in Wicker Park 10 years ago, when he recognized that company was gaining momentum, what he learned about the business of creating events, the reliance on repeat customers, branching out to include music festivals, the challenges of growing a company so quickly, how being an entrepreneur is in his blood, why the company offers an unlimited amount of vacation days, the importance of giving back to the community and why the company still calls Chicago home.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio