× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 105: Pressure Builds On Mike Glennon

The guys are back from Bourbonnais, but the hot topic hasn’t changed. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in the Bears’ second preseason game in Arizona and Hoge & Jahns have thoughts on how much each should play. Hint: Mark Sanchez shouldn’t play at all. The guys also discuss Kyle Long, who got kicked out of practice this week and had a convenient doctors appointment on Wednesday. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!