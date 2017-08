× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Reaction. Ever.

Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode they cover the shocking “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, the term ‘alt-right’, people identifying the individuals that marched in the rally, how people are handling and reacting the current state of affairs, the tearing down of confederate statues and monuments, and much more.