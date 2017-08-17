× Dean Richards got caught prank calling his teachers!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about his childhood photo on the WGN Morning News Facebook page, prank calling his teachers, Daniel Craig returning as James Bond, bad junket interviews, and more. He also shares his reviews for “Logan Lucky”, and “Hitman’s Bodyguard”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.