× Dan Fienberg: TCA Award Winners, Emmy Nominee Interviews and TV Shows Debuting Soon

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss the TCA Award Winners, his recent interviews with Emmy nominees and new TV shows that will be debuting this fall.

Other items talked about include: The TCA Press Tour, this best & worst of summer TV, The SNL Weekend Update Summer Edition, The TV Character you first identified with, SWAT and Big Brother.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)