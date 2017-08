CrownCam Season 2, Episode 3: Here’s what happens when someone with more than two hours a day of big thoughts gets only two hours to say them.

Also, watch the inception of The Traveling John Williams Show here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CrownCam S2E3 produced by David Fillipitch

Featuring David Fillipitch, Elif Geris, Walter Jacobson, John Williams, Marsha Lyles and Art Nasseri