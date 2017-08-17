× Chicago artist you should know: Jeff Zimmerman

Chicago artist Jeff Zimmerman joins Justin to talk about his career, how he started painting murals, the method he uses to take on such large pieces of work, the importance of making sure mistakes are kept to a minimum, taking advantage of the weather while working on a project, how Street Art has grown over the years, the impact of creating murals, Chicago designating 2017 as the “Year of Public Art” and what it means to him that his work is a part of the fabric of Chicago.

