Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-17-17

Today’s guests include Anne Johhnsos, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about a new addition to producer Kevin’s family, the removal of confederate statues and monuments, funny things our children say, movies, prank calls, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.