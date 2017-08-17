× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-17-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss an 11 year old with a higher I.Q. than both Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein, Bill takes an I.Q. test, the death of a stunt-woman on the set of Deadpool 2, dying in your sleep, and much more.

