Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews Bears v. Cardinals: “This is maybe Mike Glennon’s biggest start of his career”

WGN Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to break down the big stories that came out of Bears training camp and to preview this weekend’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Adam talks about tonight’s lively Bears practice at Prospect High School, the Bears being encouraged by Mike Glennon’s improvement this week, the importance of Glennon having a good game against the Cardinals, where Kevin White has been in training camp, the Bears wanting more consistency from tackle Charles Leno, what we can expect from Kyle Long once he recovers from injury, the injuries that are mounting in the Bears secondary, how good NT Eddie Goldman and OLB Leonard Floyd have looked and who are some of the bubble players we should be looking at on Saturday night.

