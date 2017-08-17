× Astronomer Jose Francisco Salgado: You can look at the eclipse through your phone screen

Listeners called in yesterday with questions Dave Schwan couldn’t answer about the eclipse. So we called on Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado, a former astronomer at the Adler Planetarium. Dr. Salgado advises on ways to best photograph the total solar eclipse Monday. He also answers some more of your questions from yesterday. Check out his latest creative, celestial work.