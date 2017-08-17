OAKLAND, CA -JUNE 10: (FEATURE STORY- ECLIPSE SEEN IN CALIFORNIA- 5 OF 9) Virginia Kaiser (L) helps her great granddaughter Erin Bilstein (R) use protective glasses to view a solar eclipse as Erin's father Luke adjusts his goggles June 8, 2002 at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California. The moon passed over two thirds of the sun and was visible from Northern California. The next eclipse of its kind will not be visible in California for another ten years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Astronomer Jose Francisco Salgado: You can look at the eclipse through your phone screen
OAKLAND, CA -JUNE 10: (FEATURE STORY- ECLIPSE SEEN IN CALIFORNIA- 5 OF 9) Virginia Kaiser (L) helps her great granddaughter Erin Bilstein (R) use protective glasses to view a solar eclipse as Erin's father Luke adjusts his goggles June 8, 2002 at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California. The moon passed over two thirds of the sun and was visible from Northern California. The next eclipse of its kind will not be visible in California for another ten years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Listeners called in yesterday with questions Dave Schwan couldn’t answer about the eclipse. So we called on Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado, a former astronomer at the Adler Planetarium. Dr. Salgado advises on ways to best photograph the total solar eclipse Monday. He also answers some more of your questions from yesterday. Check out his latest creative, celestial work.