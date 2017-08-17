× Anne Johnsos: “Potty Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Minds”

Anne Johnsos is a former TV anchor, Northwestern Professor, and radio producer right here at WGN Radio! Her latest pursuit is being an author! She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about her latest venture “Potty Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Minds”, where she is publishing actual hilarious and insightful quotes from her 11 year old and 8 year old daughters.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.