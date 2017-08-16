× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/16/17: Pres. Trump’s Business Council’s, DuPage Medical Group, & Proxfinity

The business community in the US find’s itself in the news spotlight again as President Donald Trump decided to disband Manufacturing Council, and the Strategy & Policy Forum. Thankfully, Terry Savage was sitting next to Steve to provide perspective and also touch on her latest article. Frank Sennett checked in on the local business scene with Boeing’s major impact on the economy along with DuPage Medical Group is using their newly acquired 1.45 billion dollars and Lisa Carrel explained how Proxfinity is simplifying networking events.