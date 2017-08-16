FILE - A Nov. 7, 2013 file photo shows a view of Chicago's 110 story, 1,450 foot Willis Tower. Blackstone announced Monday, March 16, 2015 that it is buying Chicagos Willis Tower, once called the Sears Tower, from 233 South Wacker LLC for an undisclosed amount. The Willis Tower is 110-stories and the second-tallest office building in the U.S. It is the fifth-tallest office building in the world. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Willis Tower’s Picnic in the Sky is one of the best places to view the Air & Water Show
Willis Tower General Manager Randy Stancik tells John what people will see from the Skydeck at the Willis Tower during the Air & Water Show Sunday. Make your reservations today!