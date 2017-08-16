× What are the lessons we can learn from sports?

The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to break down the value of sport. Professor Gini talks about the role of sports in our society, the amount of people that watch sports on television, America’s obsession with sports, the ways that sports connect us, what playing sports does to us as human beings, how sports can be a great rite of passage, why we continue to put athletes up on pedestals, the positives and negatives of competition, why it’s okay to love sports but not worship them and the lessons we can learn from playing sports.

