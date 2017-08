× WGN Radio News Reporter Dave Schwan on the imminent total solar eclipse: “The corona is several million degrees…how does that affect us?”

Dave Schwan explains how he got the gig to report live from the total solar eclipse Monday. He shares what he’s most interested in seeing, from people who plan to marry under the dark 1:20 p.m. sky, to those who just want to feel the emotion that comes with seeing this unusual sight. Listeners call in with their questions for Dave.