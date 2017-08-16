× The Opening Bell 8/16/17: Practicing Finance with the “Million Dollar Cup of Coffee” Initiative

Students returning back to school is near and an aspect that is commonly overlooked is the financial literacy of students. Steve sat down with Marc Horner (President of Fairhaven Wealth Management in Oakbrook) to talk about financial literacy discussions should be another piece of the to-do list, and about the “Million Dollar Cup of Coffee” Initiative. The focus then shifted to pets with Dr. Lowell Ackerman (Veterinarian at Orivet Genetic Pet Care) to discuss the importance of pet immunization.