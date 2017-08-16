× The Englewood Back to School parade is a Chicago tradition

Nicole Vaughn and Sandra Streeter join Justin to tell us about the 55th annual Englewood Back to School Parade. Nicole and Sandra talk about the history of the parade, how the parade started, the goal of a “Back to School” parade, the importance of changing the narrative about Englewood, how the parade curbs violence in the community and why there is still a need for a “Back to School” parade in 2017.

