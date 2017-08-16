× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-16-17

Another Wednesday, another great show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us about the latest fight over school funding down in Springfield, Al Gini, our resident philosopher, chats about the value of sports, we learn about the Englewood Back to School parade, Justin recaps his two-day birthday vacation in Wisconsin and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

