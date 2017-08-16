× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/17): Tips for Croatian roast lamb, solar eclipse viewing, and tax dollar spending

The Chicago Way w/John Kass–Ep 72 (08/16/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by planetary Scientist at the Adler Planetarium Mark Hammergren to talk about the history of solar eclipses, why this year’s occurrence is special, and explain why Carbondale, Il is going to bear witness to another total solar eclipse again in 2024. Chairman and CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute John Tillman stops by to talk about his efforts to make Illinois’ government more accountable for the tax dollars they spend. Plus, Kasso’s introduces his favourite Croatian lamb roaster, John Kosic as he prepares for St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighbourhood’s great feast of Velika Gospa.

