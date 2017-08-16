× The Carry Out 8-16-17: “I’d say make Springfield a reality show but don’t some of the stars have to be likeable?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump coming under fire for his response to the events in Charlottesville, President Trump disbanding two CEO advisory councils, Attorney General Jeff Sessions attacking Chicago in sanctuary cities speech, lawmakers in Springfield not taking up SB1 until next week, Governor Rauner blocking a request for the first lady’s state emails, the Cubs taking on the Reds at Wrigley, the White Sox playing a two-game series against the Dodgers, the Chicago Bears getting ready for their game against the Cardinals on Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons new stadium featuring a chicken restaurant that isn’t open on Sundays and a new study saying that pubic grooming has a high injury rate.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio