× Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis: “It’s time to have a discussion on whether hate speech should be allowed under free speech”

Tom Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy show on the phone and they discuss if what happened in Charlottesville constitutes as terrorism, hate speech continuing to be allowed under free speech, whether or not these statues should me removed, and much more.

