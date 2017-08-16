× North Branch Trail extension joins a growing Northwest Side bike network

LABAGH WOODS — It’s official: the North Branch Trail now reaches three miles deeper into the city’s Northwest Side than it did last year. The 22-mile asphalt path now leads cyclists and hikers directly from the Chicago Botanic Gardens in suburban Glencoe to the doorstep of the North Mayfair neighborhood.

City and county officials mounted up and broke in the new path themselves at its official ribbon-cutting Saturday at the Irene C. Hernandez Picnic Grove, 4498 W. Foster Ave., the trail’s new southern end.

Nearly a decade in the making, the new stretch of trail makes good on its promise to “extend access to tens of thousands of people in the city of Chicago,” according to Cook County Forest Preserves Supt. Arnold Randall.