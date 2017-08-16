× Mental illness depiction in Hollywood

Mental health is a serious issue but when it comes to the depiction of it in Hollywood, it is either glamorized for example in movies like: American Psycho, The Accountant or individuals are depicted as villainous killers in horror movies like: Psycho and The Shining. Has Hollywood depiction of mental illness affected societies view? Joining me to shed light on this is Chief Medical Officer from Skyland Trail Raymond Kotwicki.

