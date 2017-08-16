× Is the state close to reaching a school funding resolution?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the events at Governor’s Day during the Illinois State Fair, Speaker Madigan announcing that legislators will be back in session next week and the likelihood a school funding resolution will be reached before the start of school.

