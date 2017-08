Back To School time can sometimes be a harrowing period that where old anxieties re-surface and new ones form seemingly out of thin air. It doesn’t have to be that way. So in the spirit of undoing our undue anxiety, I’ve collected a list of thoughts on how you can have your happiest, healthiest school year yet. This is the stuff I work with most commonly in the therapy room, so take a listen and then take action! Have a great school year!