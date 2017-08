× Getting to know new UIC Flames athletic director Garrett Klassy

Sam Panayotovich sits down with Garrett Klassy, the new athletic director at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Topics include the newest chapter of Flames athletics, a rising basketball program, growing up reading the sports pages on the family farm in Wisconsin, connecting with Curtis Granderson and the alumni base, the best barbecue in Alabama, working with Chip Kelly at Oregon and having big dreams for UIC.