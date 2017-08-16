× Dane Neal: Chicago Gourmet

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, and WGN Radio’s very own Dane Neal! With him he brought the President of the Chicago Restaurant Association, Sam Toia, to talk about Chicago Gourmet! They cover Chicago restaurants against other cities in the country, all the great events surrounding Chicago Gourmet, and much more.

