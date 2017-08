× Charlottesville Reporter Dean Seal on the “Unite the Right” rally: “A lot of times, it’s more about putting out a display than actually engaging”

Dean Seal, our Charlottesville journalism connection, joins John again to discuss exactly what happened Saturday in the “Unite the Right” rally, now that we’ve had a few days to digest and dissect. He describes some of the actors who participated in the rally, and his own eyewitness accounts.