× Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth | 8.15.17

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth finish their two-night residency on The Download with celebrity sightings, weird dreams and a little dive into DNA and family ancestry.

Amy and Jen talk with listeners about their encounters with the stars, including chance encounters with the likes of Tom Hanks, Julie Haggerty and WGN’s own Walter Jacobson.

Next, they recount some of their own strange recurring dreams featuring visits from beyond the grave and ninja fantasies.

Finally, Amy discusses her recent DNA test that revealed a few surprising ancestors and redefined her own family history.