Yoshi Sekiguchi's improbable journey as the "Japanese Hank Williams"

Dave Hoekstra visits with Yoshi Sekiguchi, known as the “Japanese Hank Williams” for bringing American country music to post-World War II Japan. Yoshi talks about what drew him to artists like Hank Williams and Marty Robbins and, as a singer, getting the music to resonate with Japanese audiences, starting his family and relocating to the United States, where he found work as a graphic designer for Hugh Hefner with Playboy in Chicago, and much more.

They’re joined by guitarist Dr. Tim Duggan, who talks about his own journey in music and education, as they play a few classic numbers.