× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/15/17: Taco Bell Cantina, Taylor Swift, & Gyfcat

Before jumping on air, three manufacturing advisors from President Trump’s advisory team left their positions with President Trump, and Steve was concerned. Jon Najarian told Steve that it can be an important indicator, but it should reflect on the economy. Andrew Herrmann shared the news about the attempt to add a Taco Bell Cantina into the Logan Square neighborhood, Suzanne Muchin provided her input on the Taylor Swift verdict along with the important message, and Richard Rabbat told Steve about the Gfycat phenomenon throughout social media.